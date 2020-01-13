PM Consulting Group Awarded IT Schedule 70 Contract

/EIN News/ -- TOWSON, Md., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), an SBA-certified 8(a), HUBZone, and MDOT-certified MBE firm that delivers professional and management consulting solutions to federal and state government clients, is pleased to announce it was awarded the GSA IT Schedule 70 contract to provide IT services to government agencies.



The General Services Administration’s IT Schedule 70 is the government’s go-to source for IT acquisitions. IT Schedule 70 is organizationally positioned under GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) and Office of Integrated Technology Services (ITS).

The efficiencies associated with purchasing information technology using the pre-competed GSA IT Schedule 70 save both time and money for government customers.

"The IT Schedule 70 contract award expands our reach into the federal sector and enables agencies at every level of government to better access our professional and management consulting solutions,” said Walter Barnes III, President of PM Consulting Group. “PMCG is pleased to support a growing array of government organizations with our world class technology service and expertise.”

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is an SBA-certified 8(a), HUBZone, and MDOT-certified MBE firm that delivers professional and management consulting solutions to federal and state government clients. Established in 2008, PMCG specializes in program and project management support for various types of projects/acquisitions. Its focused approach to project management enables the flexibility required to successfully deliver projects on schedule and within budget. Visit PMCG at www.pmconsultinggroupllc.com or 410-512-6557.

PMCG is listed under the GSA IT Schedule 70 under contract number 47QTCA20D002J

Contact:

Jim Lubinskas

Spire Communications

(703) 907.9103

jlubinskas@spirecomm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.