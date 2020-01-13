Digital Markitors Announces Expansion of Services in the North India Region

Spreads wings to the prominent cities in North India to serve the clients better and make digital marketing services accessible

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Markitors, a Delhi based one of the most trusted digital marketing agency has recently announced the expansion of their services in the NCR and North India region including Gurgaon, Noida, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Kanpur.Digital Markitors is a full- service digital marketing company that specialises in social media marketing, SEM & SEO services , Google Adwords, PPC campaigns, content management and web designing.In such a short span, the agency has developed a vast portfolio in creating influential brand strategies to boost customer engagement, increase online traffic, bring organic results and manage business identity for brands.Delighted with the expansion, Ram Swaroop Arora, the Founder & Director of Digital Markitors, said, “We are excited with the expansion of our presence that came after winning a few clients from the aforementioned cities. They have put in their trust and belief in the work we are doing with all our diligence and conscientious. It is because of our valuable clients that the agency looking forward to going on a continuous expansion spree.”The agency commenced its operations in 2016 with a dedicated office in the business & IT hub of Delhi (Nehru Place). It has always delivered progressive results to the clients in digital marketing and SEO campaigns. Its plans to expand the reach are the result of constant appreciations and recognitions received from the existing clients.“With a strong foothold in the web and digital sphere, we also intend to be present in all major metro cities in the upcoming years”, added Ram Arora.The agency specialises in blending the technical and creative approach to delivering the desired integrated results to clients. It has received high benchmarks in boosting the clients’ business growth and widening their organic reach.About Digital MarkitorsDigital Markitors was started by Ram Swaroop Arora, a Digital marketing aficionado, having 10 years of experience in web and digital domain. Today, Digital Markitors is recognized as the fastest-growing digital marketing company in Delhi that has made a strong foothold in delivering the best SEO services, Social media marketing and online brand reputation management. The agency has a dedicated team of professionals having expertise in Web designing, digital marketing, Search engine optimization, graphic designing and content management. Presently, it is serving the largest wedding photography company in India, top-ranked b-school, India’s best overseas education consultants, skin and beauty clinics, and many among others.



