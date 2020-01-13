UNITA defends closer relationship with population

Menongue, ANGOLA, January 13 - The opposition UNITA party should continue to work with the population and raise awareness on participation in actively related to the first local elections set for this year.,

This appeal was made last Saturday by UNITA Provincial Secretary in south-east Cuando Cubango province, Adriano Abel Sapiñala.

The politician was speaking during the swearing in ceremony of the party's municipal secretaries, as part of the process of renewal of the mandates.

Abel Sapiñala reiterated the party's need to work along with the people in order to ensure the victory in the local elections in Angola.

The politician quoted the appointments and re-appointments of the municipal secretaries of Menongue, Cuchi, Cuito Cuanavale, Mavinga, Rivungo, Cuangar, Calai, Dirico and Nankova, as part of the party's pledge made at its latest Congress held in Luanda.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.