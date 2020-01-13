Household Cooking Appliances Market - Global (USA, UK & APAC) Analysis And Research Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Household Cooking Appliances Global Market Report 2020 from its research store

The global household cooking appliances market was worth $92.9 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.01% and reach $146.3 billion by 2023” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global household cooking appliances market is expected to grow at a rate of about 12% and reach $146.3 billion by 2023. Growing popularity of energy-efficient cooking appliances is expected to increase the demand for electric stoves, but limited compatibility of electric cooktops with cooking vessels is expected to act as a restraint on the market.

The household cooking appliances manufacturing includes sales of household-type electric and nonelectric cooking equipment. These include microwave ovens, electric stoves, barbeques and grills, and others.

The global household cooking appliances market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The household cooking appliances market is segmented into electric stoves, microwave ovens, barbecues and grills, and others - household cooking appliance.

By Geography - The global household cooking appliances is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Household Cooking Appliances Market

Companies in the household cooking appliance market are increasingly launching technologically-advanced multi-functional ovens to cater to the rising demand for multi-functional appliances with additional benefits. These multi-functional ovens use a wide range of methods to provide customized and easy cooking. Apart from these, they also come with catalytic and pyrolytic self-cleaning functions.

Potential Opportunities In The Household Cooking Appliances Industry

With increase in demand of household appliances and emerging market growth, the scope and potential for the global household cooking appliances market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are LG Electronics Inc, Electrolux AB, Panasonic, Haier Group, Whirlpool Corporation, SMEG, Kenmore, Samsung Electronics, Galanz Enterprise Group, and Philips.

