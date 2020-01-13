Navicat Version 15 is released

PremiumSoft announces the release of version 15 for the whole Navicat family on 25 Nov 2019, gives you new ways to build, manage, and maintain your databases.

HONG KONG, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- "PremiumSoft today announces the immediate release of version 15 for the whole Navicat™ family, including:- Navicat™ Premium- Navicat™ for MySQL- Navicat™ for PostgreSQL- Navicat™ for MongoDB- Navicat™ for MariaDB- Navicat™ for SQL Server- Navicat™ for Oracle- Navicat™ for SQLite- Navicat™ EssentialsIn the latest version, it comes with numerous improvements and features to address your database development needs. With over 100 enhancements, Navicat gives you new ways to build, manage, and maintain your databases.New Key features:· Chart - Turn your database data into visuals to have clear insights through charts and graphs.· Data Transfer - A new approach for transferring data is released in version 15. Our new design comes with an intuitive interface for customizing the fields and specifying the number of rows you wish to transfer.· SQL Builder - We engineered an entirely new mechanism to improve our SQL Builder in terms of user experience, and the overall efficiency of your query writing.· Modeling - Deliver a full picture of differences between model and database, and generate scripts to update the destination database.· Dark Mode - Dark mode support has arrived in our 15 update. Set dark theme to protect your eyes from the traditionally blinding whiteness of computer.· Native Linux - Native Linux support is now added into our Navicat family. You can enjoy a UI that better matches with user experiences of the Linux system.- and more.Plans, Pricing and AvailabilityNavicat Premium which supports multiple database server type connection is now priced at US$1,299 for Windows, Macintosh and Linux. It’s also available as non-commercial licenses at US$599.For more information on the latest products, please see https://www.navicat.com/en/navicat-15-highlights To upgrade your existing Navicat to version 15, please visit Navicat Customer CenterA Free 14-day Trial is also available for download, for more details please go to https://navicat.com/en/products



