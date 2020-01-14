Canadian Physician Warns New Yorkers Against Canada’s Slippery Slope of Assisted Suicide

Presently, Canada is planning to extend assisted suicide and euthanasia to people with disabilities and with cognitive impairment.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 14, 2020 Dr. Paul Saba spoke in Albany New York on the dangers of expanding assisted suicide and euthanasia occurring in Canada and strongly warned the New York State Assembly to vote no on assisted suicide: Assembly Bill A02694.Dr. Paul Saba is a family physician from Montreal, Canada and representative of the Physicians Alliance Against Euthanasia counting more than 1200 Canadian physicians. Dr. Saba who has practiced both in the United States and Canada warned: "Assisted suicide and euthanasia are dangerous and cause needless loss of lives both in Canada and around the world. People with years or decades to live are induced to prematurely throw away their lives. In Canada in the few years that euthanasia and assisted suicide have been legalized (2016) over 7000 lives have been lost. Euthanasia and assisted suicide was supposed to end the lives of only a handful of Canadians with terminal illness but is now extended to the depressed and those with disabilities with years to live."Predictions of living less than 6 months are wrong in 50% of cases for severe heart or lung conditions. Twelve years ago Mona was wrongly told she had a few months to live with a chronic lung condition. Today with better medical treatment she cares for and enjoys her grandchildren. globalnews.ca/news/2815494/opponents-of-assisted-dying-law-ready-for-court-challenge/There are lethal errors in medical diagnosis. In 2004, Alexandre Montreuil underwent lung-removal surgery for a misdiagnosed lung cancer which was in fact a fungal infection cured with medicines. When first told of his lung cancer, he considered suicide. If Canada’s euthanasia and assisted suicide laws had been available in 2004, Alexandre would no longer be with us today. https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/doctors-continue-to-fight-right-to-die-legislation-1.2981069 Once assisted suicide is legalized for adults who are considered terminal, it quickly expands to children, those with mental health problems and those without life ending illness. Presently, Canada is planning to extend assisted suicide and euthanasia to people with disabilities and with cognitive impairment.Dr. Saba warned that: “People with disabilities or those who are not well, often are financially disadvantaged and distressed and can be easily persuaded to prematurely end their lives. »The World Medical Association representing 112 countries including the United States and the American Medical Association and over 10 million physicians worldwide in October 2019 reaffirmed its firm opposition to euthanasia and assisted suicide.Dr. Saba urged New Yorkers not to follow Canada’s deadly and dangerous example. He urged the NY legislature to vote against assisted suicide.



