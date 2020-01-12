THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, JANUARY 13, 2020
**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 4:30 p.m. At that time the House will reconvene to consider the eight bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (8 bills)
- H.J.Res. 80 – Approving the request of the Secretary of Veterans Affairs for a waiver under section 1703E(f) of title 38, United States Code (Rep. Roe – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 4302 – Homeless Assistance Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Sherman – Financial Services)
- H.R. 4335 – 8-K Trading Gap Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Financial Services)
- H.R. 4841 – Prudential Regulators Oversight Act, as amended (Rep. Phillips – Financial Services)
- H.R. 5315 – Expanding Opportunities for MDIs Act, as amended (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services)
- H.R. 4458 – Cybersecurity and Financial System Resilience Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. McHenry – Financial Services)
- H.R. 2398 – Veteran HOUSE Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Peters – Financial Services)
- S. 457 – President George H.W. Bush and First Spouse Barbara Bush Coin Act (Sen. Cornyn – Financial Services)
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.