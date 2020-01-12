VERC Enterprises teams up with Vermont based Ceres Natural Remedies for CBD products in MA locations

VERC Enterprises will work with Vermont based Ceres to bring CBD products to the VERC locations in Massachusetts and NH.

DUXBURY, MA, USA, January 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VERC Enterprises (http://vercenterprises.com), a leading convenience store and Mobil/Gulf/Irving/Shell gasoline operator with locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire, today announced that it is teaming up with the Burlington, VT based Ceres Natural Remedies (https://ceresremedies.com) to bring CBD products to its 30+ locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Leo Vercollone, Chief Executive Officer of VERC Enterprises, said that his firm’s due diligence and research into this emerging industry led him to the conclusion that Ceres is the right firm to partner with.

“Our commitment is to bring the best quality product to our stores,” said Vercollone, adding, “and the way to achieve that is to partner with a company that has demonstrated operational excellence over several years, that invests in training and in education for both staff and the general public, and one with an investment in and commitment to our region. Ceres is that company. ” And, while VERC Enterprises has sold CBD products over the last few years, Vercollone said that they are looking for an affiliation with an entity that will, “strongly support our efforts in this new market.”

Ceres Natural Remedies is the sister company to Champlain Valley Dispensary, Vermont’s first licensed, medical marijuana dispensary, which opened its doors in 2013. “Ceres naturally grew out of our dispensary operation when Vermonters began looking for CBD products and education after Dr. Sanjay Gupta first broke the Charlotte Figi story on CNN,” said Bridget Conry, Director of Brand Experience for both Champlain Valley Dispensary and Ceres. “Since the beginning, our sole focus has been to create and curate the best selection of CBD products paired with in-depth educational resources regarding cannabis, hemp and plant-based medicine as a whole, so that consumers can make safe and informed decisions about their health and well-being.”

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a plant derived compound known as a phytocannabinoid, primarily found in the flowers of the hemp/cannabis plant. Studies point to CBD as potentially providing a range of therapeutic benefits, including alleviation of pain, anxiety, seizures and inflammation. CBD is non-intoxicating, meaning that it does not cause the “high” associated with THC in cannabis products.

VERC has sent a number of its managers to Vermont, where they have toured Ceres’ manufacturing and retail facilities. Included in the tours was a “CDB 101 program,” says Aaron Harris, Director of Business Development & Ceres Wholesale Sales. “This program coached the VERC team members on all things CBD; what it is, where it comes from, how it works, and how to correctly promote it to the public.”

Harris said that his organization will also help Vercollone and VERC Enterprises with a new initiative, namely, opening up a Ceres Natural Remedies “store within a store” at several VERC locations. These CBD stores will feature Ceres products in addition to other well-regarded national brands curated by the Ceres team. Dedicated sales people trained by Ceres will function in these stores. “This is a unique opportunity for us, too, working with a well-established and well-respected member of the convenience store industry,” said Harris. “We are excited to partner with Leo and VERC Enterprises to bring more health and wellness options to the c-store channel.”

About Ceres Natural Remedies

Ceres Natural Remedies is Vermont’s premier source for hemp-derived CBD products and education. Founded in 2014 in Burlington, VT, it now operates 2 additional locations in Middlebury and Brattleboro. The Brattleboro location includes the first CBD Drive Thru on the east coast. Ceres distributes it line of CBD products, including trētap CBD Sparkling Beverages, throughout New England. For more information, visit ceresremedies.com.

About VERC Enterprises

VERC Enterprises is a leading, independent chain of convenience stores and gasoline stations, with locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company began 50 years ago with a single car wash in Marshfield, MA. The original business was founded by Eugene Vercollone. Today, the business remains under family ownership, with Mr. Vercollone’s sons Leo and Paul serving as CEO and Senior Vice President, respectively. Longtime VERC team member Jim Fitzgerald serves as the company’s President. With nearly 400 employees, VERC is a leader in hiring individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and has more than 20 % of its workforces comprised of IDD (Intellectually/Developmentally Disabled) citizens. VERC maintains ongoing partnerships with organizations including Best Buddies, ARC of Greater Plymouth and others to provide employment opportunities for IDD individuals. VERC is also working with the state’s Re-Entry program to provide employment opportunities for former inmates who have been rehabilitated. VERC Enterprises has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts and as a Leader in Diversity; the company has also been repeatedly honored by the Boston Globe as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts. In 2017, VERC was named Employer of the Year by both the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind and The ARC of Greater Plymouth, and Employer of the Year for Hopeful Journeys in 2017. For additional information, please visit the website, www.vercenterprises.com, or call 781-934-7300. To learn more about VERC, please view: https://www.youtube.com/embed/videoseries?list=PLesS4W9hjtufdf6GhvnfUKMk2l2Q-r-MM

Verc Enterprises Awards and Recognitions

• 2019 May Institute President’s Award

• Boston Business Journal Book of Lists, Area’s Largest Family Owned Businesses, multiple years

• Exemplary Employer, Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress (2017)

• Employer of the Year, ARC (2017)

• Operator of the Year (single location), New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association (2017)

• Leo Vercollone, keynote speaker (2016), Diversity in Workforce, Family Business Association

• Franciscan Leadership Award, Cardinal Cushing Centers (2015)

• Employer of the Year, MAPSE (Massachusetts Association of People Supporting Employment First), 2013

• Central Middlesex Area Department of Developmental Services recognition for work with IDD (2013)

• MetroWest Work Opportunities Coalition, Accommodation Award (2013)

• Grand Spirit Award, Convenience Store Decisions Magazine, for social media

• Grand Spirit Award, Convenience Store News,

• Distinguished Citizen Award, ARC (2010)







