Language lovers rejoice: Eton Institute announces 72-Hour New Year Offer starting tomorrow

Learners will get a flat 20% discount on all group language courses upon registering at the institute in Dubai and Abu Dhabi or online.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its genesis over 13 years ago and after amassing thousands of successful learners whilst building a reputable track record, Eton Institute has cemented its position as the preferred choice of language learners in the UAE and is the UAE’s only institute to be bestowed with the coveted EAQUALS accreditation. The institute resides in two of the most global cities of the Middle East – Dubai and Abu Dhabi and enjoys a strategic location in the prime areas of Dubai Knowledge Park and twofour54, Khalifa Park.In celebration of the New Year, Eton Institute has announced a 72-Hour New Year Offer that will run exclusively from January 13 (12:01 am UAE local time) to January 15 (11:59 pm UAE local time) and will offer language learners a flat 20% discount on all group language courses. The languages on offer include English, Arabic, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Turkish and more! Learners who prefer personalized learning will be delighted to know that a 15% discount is also applicable on private and semi-private courses. Discounts are available at the institute in Dubai & Abu Dhabi and online.Jasmine Mansour, Head of Linguistics at Eton Institute, commented, “As the world becomes more and more globalized, the benefits of learning a language are becoming more pronounced. The New Year is always an ideal time to introspect and draw up plans in line with one’s personal and professional goals. At Eton Institute, we’re very happy to support your learning goals for 2020 by means of our exclusive 72-Hour New Year Offer.”Eton Institute’s key beliefs comprise of promoting the importance of languages, communication, and culture with interactive and student-centered learning. The organization provides borderless communication opportunities through its courses while celebrating the world’s cultural and linguistic diversity.To learn more about our 72-Hour New Year Offer, please visit: https://etoninstitute.com/event/72-hour-new-year-offer Join the conversation on Twitter: @EtonInstitute #EtonInstitute-END-About Eton Institute:Eton Institute operates with the understanding that languages, communication, and culture are fundamental to the human experience and necessary for individuals' and organizations' future success. Offering solutions in over 160 languages since 2006, it has helped thousands of individuals and companies resolve communication challenges through customized solutions, with operations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.Eton Institute has developed unique, proven engagement methodologies and techniques, and is proud to be associated with top international organizations, to successfully connect people and global businesses to opportunity.Eton Institute is an approved center for the delivery of Cambridge Exams, TOEIC, DELE, ÖSD, CILS and a test venue for the IELTS exam. Additionally, Eton Institute is the only institute in the UAE accredited by EAQUALS and its courses meet the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR) standards set by the Council of Europe.For more information, please visit: www.etoninstitute.com



