Live in Caregivers Are Now Available in The Bloomfield Area

The need for live in caregiver's are becoming very common. Comfort Care in Bloomfield can help.

There are only four kinds of people in the world. Those who have been caregivers. Those who are currently caregivers. Those who will be caregivers, and those who will need a caregiver.” — Rosalyn Carter

When someone needs around-the-clock care, it’s common to think the only option is placing your loved one into a long-term care facility. However, with Comfort Keepers, that is not the only option. Live in care for seniors is available.

Comfort Keepers offers in home care services that allow your loved one to remain safe in the comfort of their own home.

Our highly-trained, compassionate caregivers are available to provide lie in caregivers that offer 24 hour in home care services for seniors and other adults who:

need assistance throughout the day and evening

wake up frequently in the middle of the night

need assistance with personal care

are prone to sleepwalking or wandering

may experience loneliness

need assistance with household chores, preparing meals, shopping, and other errands

need assistance with transportation

Comfort Keepers provides specialized Alzheimer’s and Dementia training for our caregivers to ensure we provide the best quality services for seniors with dementia or Alzheimer’s. Comfort Keepers also provides services to those recently discharged from the hospital, post op., and those with limited mobility. We believe that everyone should experience connection, purpose, and joy in life, and our individualized care plans include ways to bring daily doses of joy to clients, no matter their age or acuity.

A Higher Standard of Live in caregiver for seniors

Our individualized care plans allow us to accommodate Live in caregiver for seniors needs and their unique needs. Unique situations and needs of our clients and their families are forefront in our training. We work with a client’s care team to develop a custom plan, whether you or a loved one need extra help during the nighttime or value the security of having someone else in the home at all times. Our goal is to provide the best care to enhance your quality of life. Our expert caregivers can assist with household tasks and chores during the day and be there for support during the night.

We strive to elevate the human spirit through quality, compassionate care. If you or a loved one could benefit from around-the-clock support, contact us to schedule a consultation with one of our care coordinators. We’ll provide you with more information on live in care in Bloomfield and work with you to develop a plan that meets all your need

If you are in the Bloomfield, NJ area call 860-242-7739 and set up a free care needs assessment.



