Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Virginia Who Also Had Asbestos Exposure to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-Get Compensated

"The Advocate has endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at a workplace. ” — Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

RICHMOND , VIRGINIA, USA, February 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker in Virginia who now has lung cancer to call them at 800-714-0303 if their loved one has mentioned that they had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work. The typical person the Advocate is trying to identify is over 60 years old and they may not be aware they might be eligible for what could be significant financial compensation. The $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer as well as mesothelioma.

The Advocate has endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at a workplace. Even if the person smoked cigarettes, they might qualify for what could be significant financial compensation. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Virginia or anywhere in the United States:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments for Navy Veterans.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://Virginia.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Virginia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Arlington, Richmond, Newport News, Hampton, Roanoke, Portsmouth or anywhere in Virginia.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Virginia include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, millwrights, insulators, welders, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Virginia is home to the largest US Navy base, as well as one of the world’s largest shipyards. Typically. the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-shee



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.