Local In home Care provider Announces Interactive caregiving

The leading provider of in home senior care in Robbinsville and the surrounding area announces new Interactive Caregiving™

In home Senior Care is difficult. Choosing a professionally trained and insured caregiver is the best way to go. Interactive caregiving should be employed everywhere.” — Stephanie Howe - Owner

ROBBINSVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers in Robbinsville and the surrounding area announce a new approach to in home care, Interactive Caregiving™

Interactive Caregiving™ means that your loved ones never have to tackle their health or recovery alone. Our caregivers work side-by-side to improve wellbeing and maintain independence. We use this system because we believe it makes a positive difference in all our clients' lives. For instance:

Physical exercise conditions and strengthens core muscles. This practice reduces the risk of falling, which is one of the leading causes of injury in seniors. Studies even show that exercise is better for fall prevention than home modifications.

Solving puzzles and reminiscing are important mental exercises. They keep the mind nimble and alert, which fights negative emotions and confusion.

Mental acuity for seniors also comes down to proper diet and hydration. We focus on meal preparation and make sure our clients aren't missing these essentials.

Caregiver companionship promotes home safety. Our preventative measures, including safety technologies, help seniors stay connected with the modern world.

Comfort Keepers’ unique Interactive Caregiving™ approach operates on four central principles.

Each of our trained caregivers employs these principles as they care for, engage, and interact with their clients:

A senior with an active mind is happier, lives a fuller life, and engages with others.

A well-nourished senior has a more active mind and body.

A safe senior lives in an environment that reduces the likelihood of accidents and promotes timely response when illness or accidents occur.

With a customized Comfort Keepers’ care plan, your loved one can remain in his or her home longer. This alone is a touching and life-changing gift for aging seniors. Family members can take comfort in knowing their loved ones are in the safest hands possible. Our caregivers do more than meet daily needs. They provide ready companionship for your loved ones at a time when they need it most.

For more information and resources about Interactive Caregiving or a home assessment for your loved contact us by phone at 609-890-2888.



