Columbus appointed Matt Boese to lead its new Digital Advisory Team and hired Paul Gomez as VP of Enterprise Delivery

Columbus has announced that Matt Boese will lead its new digital advisory team and hired Paul Gomez as Vice President of Enterprise Delivery.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Columbus has announced that Matt Boese will lead its new digital advisory team in the U.S. market. The U.S. team has also tapped Paul Gomez as Vice President of Enterprise Delivery. With these appointments, Columbus grounds its position as a leading Microsoft Dynamics cloud company in the U.S.Columbus U.S. is formalizing its new Digital Advisory Team. The initiative is comprised of a cross-functional team with resources to help customers drive Digital Transformation by helping them to create better business outcomes and a proactive plan to move to the cloud by leveraging Microsoft technologies.Matt Boese will be at the helm of this operation. Matt joined Columbus a year ago through an acquisition to become the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management practice lead. The digital advisory team consists of cross-practice architects who advise customers on how best to leverage Microsoft technologies to achieve their digital transformation goals.“In today’s ultra-competitive business environment, companies are looking to create a Digital Transformation roadmap for a better tomorrow for them and their customers,’ Matt Boese said. “I am incredibly excited to have the opportunity to lead this Columbus team of cross-functional Digital Advisors who can help our customers create their Digital Transformation roadmap based on a deep understanding of their industry.”Additionally, Columbus has hired Paul Gomez as Vice President of Enterprise Delivery. On the heels of Microsoft announcing it will be tightly integrating Dynamics 365 Finance, Supply Chain Management, and Sales, Columbus U.S. will be combining its teams into one combined enterprise team.Paul Gomez comes to Columbus with over 20 years leading large-scale ERP, supply chain and process improvement initiatives for global, multi-national and mid-market companies. Most recently he worked as the Vice President of Consulting Services at Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd.“Paul will be instrumental to Columbus to leverage Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform from the same unit within the business,’ said Chris Alagna , CEO of Columbus U.S. “With his insight and experience in maintaining high customer satisfaction while growing a professional services organization, Paul will help to grow Columbus as a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner in North America.”About ColumbusColumbus is an IT services and business applications company with more than 2,000 employees globally. We are experts in developing and providing digital business applications that help our customers in the digital transformation of their business. We are specialist within the industries retail, food and manufacturing and we have more than 30 years of experience. Columbus has offices in 17 countries and partners all over the world.

