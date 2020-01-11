Spotless Janitorial Services Expands Restoration & Cleaning Services for Wichita Ks

Thermal Imaging Inspections, Industrial Air Scrubbers, Restoration Wichita Ks

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spotless steps up in 2020 to expand its professional restoration and cleaning services in Wichita Ks and the surrounding areas by maintaining its Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) and providing exceptional service and equipment to eliminate risks for residents and business owners: thermal imaging inspections and industrial air scrubbers are ideal solutions for risk detection and prevention.The Center for Disease Control (CDC) encourages home and business owners to be diligent when addressing mold concerns."If you can see or smell mold, a health risk may be present. You do not need to know the type of mold growing in your home, and CDC does not recommend or perform routine sampling for molds. No matter what type of mold is present, you should remove it. Since the effect of mold on people can vary greatly, either because of the amount or type of mold, you cannot rely on sampling and culturing to know your health risk." -from the CDC website https://www.cdc.gov/mold/faqs.htm What is a free thermal imaging inspection?Thermal imaging is used to find hidden water damage. Hand scans take a few minutes. They are able to create virtual maps showing hot and cold zones in walls, ceilings, floors, pipes, equipment, and objects. Identifying risks early can lead to prompt remediation.Is all mold the same?We check for risks that need remediation and let you know which are high, medium, or low risk to your family, friends, and pets. Water damage from the smallest leak can lead to mold growth and worst case, TOXIC MOLD that contaminates the oxygen you breathe. Timely inspection and analysis can reduce the severity and impact of mold.What areas of a home or business need restoration and cleaning emergencies or prevention needs?Cleaning & restoration of hardwood, carpet, rugs, furniture, walls, and other objects are all within scope. Pet stains and odors create invisible risks in your home. High traffic areas like entertainment rooms, recreation rooms, home theaters, and commercial events and facilities can become high risk if period checks and inspections are not performed.Semi-annual inspection, steam and deep cleaning programs are ideal. Partner with restoration companies who maintain IICRC status in yyour community, and always check the CDC and EPA websites for the latest information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.