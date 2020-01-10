THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 10, 2020
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210MONDAY, JANUARY 13, 2020 On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (8 bills)
- H.J.Res. 80 – Approving the request of the Secretary of Veterans Affairs for a waiver under section 1703E(f) of title 38, United States Code (Rep. Roe – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 4302 – Homeless Assistance Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Sherman – Financial Services)
- H.R. 4335 – 8-K Trading Gap Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Financial Services)
- H.R. 4841 – Prudential Regulators Oversight Act, as amended (Rep. Phillips – Financial Services)
- H.R. 5315 – Expanding Opportunities for MDIs Act, as amended (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services)
- H.R. 4458 – Cybersecurity and Financial System Resilience Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. McHenry – Financial Services)
- H.R. 2398 – Veteran HOUSE Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Peters – Financial Services)
- S. 457 – President George H.W. Bush and First Spouse Barbara Bush Coin Act (Sen. Cornyn – Financial Services)
H.R. 1230 – Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)
H.J.Res. 76 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to "Borrower Defense Institutional Accountability" (Rep. Lee (NV) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)
A resolution appointing and authorizing managers for the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump, President of the United States
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
