THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 10, 2020

MONDAY, JANUARY 13, 2020 On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (8 bills)

  1. H.J.Res. 80 – Approving the request of the Secretary of Veterans Affairs for a waiver under section 1703E(f) of title 38, United States Code (Rep. Roe – Veterans’ Affairs)
  2. H.R. 4302 – Homeless Assistance Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Sherman – Financial Services)
  3. H.R. 4335 – 8-K Trading Gap Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Financial Services)
  4. H.R. 4841 – Prudential Regulators Oversight Act, as amended (Rep. Phillips – Financial Services)
  5. H.R. 5315 – Expanding Opportunities for MDIs Act, as amended (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services)
  6. H.R. 4458 – Cybersecurity and Financial System Resilience Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. McHenry – Financial Services)
  7. H.R. 2398 – Veteran HOUSE Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Peters – Financial Services)
  8. S. 457 – President George H.W. Bush and First Spouse Barbara Bush Coin Act (Sen. Cornyn – Financial Services)
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2020 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m. On Friday, the House is not in session.

H.R. 1230 – Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

H.J.Res. 76 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to "Borrower Defense Institutional Accountability" (Rep. Lee (NV) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

A resolution appointing and authorizing managers for the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump, President of the United States

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

