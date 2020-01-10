Press Release - FAA Proposes $3.92 Million Civil Penalty Against Southwest Airlines

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $3.92 million civil penalty against Southwest Airlines for allegedly operating multiple aircraft on commercial flights with incorrect calculations of weight and balance data.

The FAA alleges that between May 1, 2018, and August 9, 2018, Southwest operated 44 aircraft on a total of 21,505 flights with incorrect operational empty weights, and center of gravity or moment data. This weight-related information is used along with other data in determining how many passengers and how much fuel can be safely carried, as well as where cargo must be located.

The FAA alleges that Southwests operation of these aircraft was contrary to the airlines approved weight-and-balance program and FAA-issued operations specifications.

Southwest has 30 days after receiving the FAAs enforcement letter to respond to the agency.



