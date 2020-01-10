Federal Reserve Board announces appointment of the chairs and deputy chairs of the Federal Reserve Banks for 2020

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the designation of the Chairs and Deputy Chairs of the 12 Federal Reserve Banks for 2020.

Each Reserve Bank has a nine-member board of directors. The Board of Governors in Washington appoints three of these directors and each year designates one of its appointees as Chair and a second as Deputy Chair.

Following are the names of the Chairs and Deputy Chairs designated by the Board for 2020:

Boston Phillip L. Clay, professor emeritus of city planning, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, renamed Chair.

Christina Hull Paxson, president, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, renamed Deputy Chair.

New York Denise Scott, executive vice president, Local Initiatives Support Corporation, New York, New York, renamed Chair.

Rosa M. Gil, founder, president, and chief executive officer, Comunilife, Inc., New York, New York, renamed Deputy Chair.

Philadelphia Phoebe Haddon, chancellor, Rutgers University - Camden, Camden, New Jersey, named Chair.

Madeline Bell, president and chief executive officer, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, named Deputy Chair.

Cleveland Dawne S. Hickton, president and chief operating officer, Jacobs Aerospace, Technology, and Nuclear, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, renamed Chair.

Dwight E. Smith, president and chief executive officer, Sophisticated Systems, Inc., Columbus, Ohio, renamed Deputy Chair.

Richmond Kathy J. Warden, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Falls Church, Virginia, renamed Chair.

Eugene A. Woods, president and chief executive officer, Atrium Health, Charlotte, North Carolina, named Deputy Chair.

Atlanta Myron A. Gray, president, U.S. operations (retired), United Parcel Service, Inc., Atlanta, Georgia, renamed Chair.

Elizabeth A. Smith, executive chair, Bloomin' Brands, Inc., Tampa, Florida, renamed Deputy Chair.

Chicago E. Scott Santi, chairman and chief executive officer, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Glenview, Illinois, named Chair.

Wright L. Lassiter, III, president and chief executive officer, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit, Michigan, named Deputy Chair.

St. Louis Suzanne Sitherwood, president and chief executive officer, Spire Inc., St. Louis, Missouri, named Chair.

James M. McKelvey, Jr., founder and chief executive officer, Invisibly, Inc., St. Louis, Missouri, named Deputy Chair.

Minneapolis Srilata Zaheer, dean, Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, named Chair.

Harry D. Melander, president, Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council, St. Paul, Minnesota, renamed Deputy Chair.

Kansas City Jim Farrell, president, Farrell Growth Group LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, named Chair.

Edmond Johnson, president and owner, Premier Manufacturing, Inc., Frederick, Colorado, named Deputy Chair.

Dallas Greg L. Armstrong, chairman and chief executive officer (retired), Plains All American Pipeline L.P., Houston, Texas, renamed Chair.

Thomas J. Falk, chairman and chief executive officer (retired), Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Dallas, Texas, named Deputy Chair.

San Francisco Barry M. Meyer, chairman and chief executive officer (retired), Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc., and chairman and founder, North Ten Mile Associates, Los Angeles, California, renamed Chair.

Rosemary Turner, president north California district (retired), United Parcel Service, Inc., Oakland, California, renamed Deputy Chair.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.