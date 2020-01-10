Regulation of Crypto Assets
Author/Editor:
Cristina Cuervo ; Anastasiia Morozova ; Nobuyasu Sugimoto
Publication Date:
January 10, 2020
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The rapid growth of crypto assets has raised questions about the appropriate regulatory perimeter and the ability of the existing regulatory architecture to adapt to changing conditions. Effective regulation of financial services promotes long- term economic stability and minimizes the social costs and negative externalities from financial instability. The same underlying principles for regulation should apply to nascent products and services based on innovative technologies, notwithstanding design challenges.
Series:
FinTech Notes No. 19/03
English
Publication Date:
January 10, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513520315/2664-5912
Stock No:
FTNEA2019003
Price:
Free
Format:
Paper
