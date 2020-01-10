Regulation of Crypto Assets

Author/Editor:

Cristina Cuervo ; Anastasiia Morozova ; Nobuyasu Sugimoto

Publication Date:

January 10, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

The rapid growth of crypto assets has raised questions about the appropriate regulatory perimeter and the ability of the existing regulatory architecture to adapt to changing conditions. Effective regulation of financial services promotes long- term economic stability and minimizes the social costs and negative externalities from financial instability. The same underlying principles for regulation should apply to nascent products and services based on innovative technologies, notwithstanding design challenges.