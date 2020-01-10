There were 472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,346 in the last 365 days.

Regulation of Crypto Assets

Cristina Cuervo ; Anastasiia Morozova ; Nobuyasu Sugimoto

January 10, 2020

The rapid growth of crypto assets has raised questions about the appropriate regulatory perimeter and the ability of the existing regulatory architecture to adapt to changing conditions. Effective regulation of financial services promotes long- term economic stability and minimizes the social costs and negative externalities from financial instability. The same underlying principles for regulation should apply to nascent products and services based on innovative technologies, notwithstanding design challenges.

FinTech Notes No. 19/03

English

January 10, 2020

9781513520315/2664-5912

FTNEA2019003

Free

Paper

