West Palm Beach Commissioner Christina Lambert Discusses Women’s Challenges at Legislative Breakfast Panel

Christina Lambert, City Commissioner, District 5

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Palm Beach Commissioner Christina Lambert participated on the Legislative Breakfast hosted by the Jewish Women’s Foundation (JWF) on November 19. She was joined by panelists, Rep. Emily Slosberg, Florida House of Representatives District 91; Vice Mayor Rachelle A Litt, Palm Beach Gardens; and Sen. Lori Berman, Florida Senate, District 3 and moderator, Professor Penny Miller.

During the panel, Commissioner Lambert discussed the challenges women deal with in the workplace, at home, and in society with fellow panel and audience members.

Commissioner Lambert pulled from personal experiences to provide examples to attendees. Previously CEO of an education foundation, Lambert utilized a service called Red Apples Supplies, a free teacher resource store to equip teachers with essential school supplies for their classroom. Lambert noted that about 77% of teachers are women. During the discussion, Lambert stressed that oftentimes, single women with no additional income from a spouse or partner, are unable to fund the necessary school supplies for proper student education. She also encouraged women to become more active in STEM classes at school.

The JWF was established in 2002 within the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County as a social change grantmaking foundation dedicated to advancing the status of women and girls. JWF recently became an independent nonprofit in 2014 from a groundbreaking $1 million donation. The anonymous donation set the stage for continued growth, and the foundation’s work has expanded to include funding projects outside the Jewish community, advocating for legislative policies that empower women and girls, and the development of two leadership training programs – one for teens, and one for young women.

To learn more about Commissioner Lambert, please visit: https://www.christinaforwpb.com/.



