The NEAT glass is the Official Glass of the 2020 Miami Rum Congress
Sensory science raises the bar for spirits' quality and education
The NEAT glass was chosen as the official glass for its exceptional delivery of aromas and enhanced flavor. Taste and aroma are the truest measure of a spirit's quality. Alcohol burn overwhelms the truth and numbs the nose, spoiling the experience. Over 10 years in development, NEAT embodies principles of physics, chemistry, and sensory science to deliver exactly what is in your glass without the nose-numbing effect of ethanol. Official glass of over 29 major spirits competitions worldwide, NEAT is the accepted standard for tasting, evaluating, and enjoying spirits. Sensory professionals agree.
Since 2012, the NEAT glass has become the glass of choice for serious spirits drinker and industry professionals. More on the science at theneatglass.com
