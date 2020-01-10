There were 457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,305 in the last 365 days.

The NEAT glass is the Official Glass of the 2020 Miami Rum Congress

The NEAT glass is simply the best Spirits Glass ever created.”
— Anthony Dias Blue, Tasting Panel Magazine
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Influential spirits industry professionals have chosen NEAT as the official tasting glass for a major rum seminar. Ian Burrell of the UK RumFest and Federico Hernandez of the US RumLab are collaborating to present the 2nd Miami Rum Congress, which takes place on February 7-8, 2020 at Shane Center, Miami Beach, Florida. This two-day event focuses on rum education and premiumization. The symposium will feature several notable speakers key to the rum industry. More details available at miamirumcongress.com

The NEAT glass was chosen as the official glass for its exceptional delivery of aromas and enhanced flavor. Taste and aroma are the truest measure of a spirit's quality. Alcohol burn overwhelms the truth and numbs the nose, spoiling the experience. Over 10 years in development, NEAT embodies principles of physics, chemistry, and sensory science to deliver exactly what is in your glass without the nose-numbing effect of ethanol. Official glass of over 29 major spirits competitions worldwide, NEAT is the accepted standard for tasting, evaluating, and enjoying spirits. Sensory professionals agree.

Since 2012, the NEAT glass has become the glass of choice for serious spirits drinker and industry professionals. More on the science at theneatglass.com

