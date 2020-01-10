Bur Oak Dental Opens Two New Office Location in Markham

Bur Oak Dental Cosmetic Dentistry Markham Dental Emergency Markham

Bur Oak Dental proud to announce that open two new locations in Markham to provide the community with all its oral health needs.

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bur Oak Dental, a full-service general, cosmetic and multi-specialty and multi-location dental practice in Markham, ON, announced its two newest locations in 20 Bur Oak Ave and 50 Anderson Ave. The new Markham locations will continue to strive to spread the Bur Oak Dental mission of delivering happiness through the creation of beautiful and healthy smiles. New technology, techniques, and specialty care will provide opportunities for saving teeth previously not offered in Markham, Ontario.

Bur Oak Dental is located at 549 Bur Oak Ave, Markham, ON, and is now accepting new patients from Markham surrounding areas. Bur Oak Dental is proud to introduce its highly-trained team consisting of compassionate dentists, in-house specialists, schedulers, and managers. The practice offers a full range of dental services, from cleanings to cosmetic and implant dentistry, and even treatment of sleep apnea and snoring. Families and individuals in need of restorative, cosmetic, and dental emergency in Markham can contact Bur Oak Dental to schedule an appointment.

Bur Oak Dental also introduced Dr. Michael Dagenais and Dr. Clarence Yeung. Dr. Michael Dagenais received his dental degree from the University of Toronto following his undergraduate work at McMaster University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Health Sciences. He committed to continuing education courses to keep current on innovations in dental treatments to offer you the highest standard of care. He is a member of both the Canadian and Ontario Dental Associations, the Academy of General Dentistry, and an elected member of the Omicron Kappa Upsilon Honour Dental Society. And Dr. Clarence Yeung a graduate from the University of Toronto Faculty of Dentistry. With his focus on whole mouth care and patient relations, oral health is his number one priority.

The team at Bur Oak Dental performs routine cleaning and hygiene visits for all ages. Other hallmark services include fillings, root canals, dental implants and crowns, Invisalign/Braces, and various general and cosmetic treatments including KOR whitening and deep bleaching.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.