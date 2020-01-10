Cirrus and TelXL announce merger and massive growth plans

Market leading cloud Contact Centre specialist and intelligent voice network solutions provider combine to accelerate growth and announce 60% headcount increase

LONDON, UK, January 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cirrus , award-winning supplier of omni-channel cloud Contact Centre Solutions and TelXL, the UK’s leading supplier of intelligent network solutions have announced that they are to merge. Combined, the company has ambitious growth plans and is on course to double revenues in the coming year thanks to a highly successful channel strategy. To support this anticipated growth the company will be increasing headcount by over 60%.For over a decade Cirrus has been providing a resilient, scalable and feature rich voice network to customers by leveraging the TelXL carrier service and TelXL’s comprehensive range of solutions. Cirrus has enhanced the TelXL’s network services with omni-channel capabilities for contact centres, conversational artificial intelligence, in-call language translation and secure payment solutions. The merged company will increase its product development capacity, ensuring even quicker speed to market with innovative new products which have become their hallmark.Jason Roos, CEO of the newly merged company said; “We are extremely excited about the merger of Cirrus and TelXL. Our channel partners and customers trust us to provide transformative customer contact solutions with unrivalled uptime and scalability. The merger significantly increases our development capacity and will allow us to bring even more exciting products and solutions to market in ever shorter timescales."For our staff, there are many more opportunities for growth and career development within a fast moving and dynamic organisation that is in a leading position within an extremely exciting market.”Nigel Fox, Founder of TelXL commented; “The merger is the natural next step for both organisations in what has been a long-term relationship. In 2015, TelXL acquired 51% of Cirrus and this merger is the next step in our journey together. We have successfully traded as a Group for many years and merging will bring us even closer together, with common goals and a shared vision of the future. The merger comes at the end of a highly successful year for both Cirrus and TelXL.”



