THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 10, 2020

One Minutes (5 per side)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 535 – PFAS Action Act of 2019 (Rep. Dingell – Energy and Commerce)

The Rule, which was adopted on Wednesday, provides for no further debate and made in order 22 amendments.  A full list of amendments can be found here.

As of tonight, the House has completed general and amendment debate through Axne Amendment #18.  Tomorrow, the House will resume amendment debate, beginning with Tlaib Amendment #19.

Postponed Amendment Votes (3):  

Burgess Amendment Balderson Amendment Pappas Amendment

