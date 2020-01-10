THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 10, 2020

One Minutes (5 per side) Complete Consideration of H.R. 535 – PFAS Action Act of 2019 (Rep. Dingell – Energy and Commerce) The Rule, which was adopted on Wednesday, provides for no further debate and made in order 22 amendments. A full list of amendments can be found here. As of tonight, the House has completed general and amendment debate through Axne Amendment #18. Tomorrow, the House will resume amendment debate, beginning with Tlaib Amendment #19. Postponed Amendment Votes (3): Burgess Amendment Balderson Amendment Pappas Amendment



