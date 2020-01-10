W420 Radio Network - America’s Cannabis Conversation - Talks With 15-year NBA Veteran, and World Champion - Matt Barnes

Cannabis in Major Sports?!

I have marched to my own beat...I knew it was something that helped me throughout my life, and definitely in the NBA.” — Matt Barnes

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- W420 Radio Network announces this Saturday, January 11th on America’s Cannabis Conversation , Rich Walcoff interviews NBA World Champion Matt Barnes at the Emerald Cup. He announces the launch of his full range of CBD, and THC product line “Swish.”Former Sports Director of KGO Radio, and Bay Area Radio Hall of Famer, Rich Walcoff, interviews and discusses: Barnes cannabis use in his professional NBA career, the stigma of using, the benefits, suspensions for using, fines, and tales off the court...Mr. Barnes states, “I have marched to my own beat...I knew it was something that helped me throughout my life, and definitely in the NBA.” from To hear the full interview tune in this Saturday! Currently, Barnes has a dispensary in Sacramento CA - Seven Leaves. According to their website, Seven Leaves is California’s premiere source for premium cannabis flower, pre-rolls and supreme trimmings for extraction. His focus is to explain, and educate about the benefits.Dan Perkins, Host of America’s Cannabis Conversation, adds, “This topic is important to be addressed. There is no consistency throughout major sports leagues about their cannabis policies. If players are having a positive experience, and impact on their athletic abilities - let’s discuss the stigma.”W420 recognizes and brings to air: interesting, timely, and important content with the benefit of high-profile experts to address every facet of the cannabis industry. Informing businesses, and consumers alike with the most up-to-date marijuana news. Tune in every Saturday at 4:20 PM, in your time zone to America’s Cannabis Conversation. It is here to educate, and bring awareness on all issues.



