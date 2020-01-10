SOLINK TO SHOWCASE SMART VIDEO SECURITY SOLUTION WITH LEADING PARTNERS AT NATIONAL RETAIL FEDERATION (NRF) 2020

NEW YORK CITY, NY, US, January 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- JACOB K. JAVITS CONVENTION CENTER | -- Solink, the leading provider of video security solutions, used by retailers, restaurants, and financial institutions will be exhibiting and showcasing its intelligent video surveillance technology at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2020: Retail's Big Show on January 12-14 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. NRF 2020: Retail Big Show is the world's largest retail conference and expo with more than 38,000 industry professionals and 16,000 global retailers in attendance.Solink increases profits, reduces theft, and saves time.Solink is the smart video security solution used by leading brand retailers, restaurants and financial organizations to reduce losses and increase productivity. By leveraging existing security cameras, POS & data systems, Solink is able to dramatically increase the output of current teams and systems to optimize retail operations.Solink will be featured and exhibiting at multiple partner booths at NRF. Visit Solink at Magstar (booth 4244) where attendees can learn how Magstar’s ERP and POS solutions integrate with Solink’s smart video surveillance to deliver all the tools retailers need in one box, helping them to focus less on logistics and more on growing the business.Solink’s solution can been viewed with partner Pomeroy (booth 3156) the retail transformation partner that brings together best of breed solutions – while acting quickly to help clients meet the competitive pressures of the retail industry. Integrated with Solink’s smart security solution, learn how Pomeroy is enabling retailers to create relevant, frictionless experiences that deliver brand loyalty to their shoppers as well as value to the enterprise.Visit Solink at partner Verizon (booth #3237) and learn how to deliver an omni-channel retail experience. Retail spending is increasing as consumers seek personalized and digitally enabled products and services whether they’re in stores or online. Learn how Verizon and Solink combine to help retailers overcome technology barriers, to transform the path to purchase with an engaging, omni-channel experience.Mike Matta, Chief Executive Officer of Solink, commented, "We are very excited to showcase our video security platform at NRF 2020, the world's largest retail conference. We are proud to work with leading partners to elevate the modern retail technology landscape. Learn how video can help any business scale efficiently. We look forward to sharing how we combine video and POS data to improve retailers’ strategies for loss prevention and fraud detection with the thousands of retailers that will be attending the conference."For more information and to schedule a meeting, please email: rrepp@solink.comAbout SolinkFounded in 2010, Solink is a leader in providing trusted, smart video security solutions for restaurants, retailers and financial organizations. With over 3500 customers in 15 countries, Solink acts as the hub for smart operations, security, and loss prevention strategies for global brands. Solink's video surveillance software connects security camera footage with Point of Sale (PoS) data, creating a dashboard of analytics and searchable moments. Restaurants, retailers, and financial institutions use Solink to increase profits, reduce theft, and save time. For more information, visit www.solink.com



