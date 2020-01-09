COMING SOON WORLD ECONOMIC OUTLOOK UPDATE January 2020 January 20, 2020, 2:00pm Davos time (8:00am EST) from Davos, Switzerland IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will open the presentation. IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath will present a summary of the update. ** Watch the Live Webcast and Read the REPORT Here **



