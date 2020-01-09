There were 640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,391 in the last 365 days.

COMING SOON: World Economic Outlook Update, January 2020

WORLD ECONOMIC OUTLOOK UPDATE January 2020

January 20, 2020, 2:00pm Davos time (8:00am EST) from Davos, Switzerland

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will open the presentation. IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath will present a summary of the update.

** Watch the Live Webcast and Read the REPORT Here **

