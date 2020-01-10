Unity names Vancouver Film School Game Design team production Best Student Project of 2019

The Cluckening is a mayhem-filled chicken adventure game

VFS Game and Sound Design students’ The Cluckening earns top recognition from industry leading software and game engine developer Unity Technologies

It’s a mad, foolish, and utterly brilliant game. Unity Technologies is the most important and influential game engine company in the world right now, so their endorsement of this game is phenomenal.” — Christopher Mitchell, Head of the School of Creative Technologies at VFS

VANCOUVER , BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA , January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcement Highlights:

· The Cluckening was made by VFS Game Design and Programming students using the power of Unity Technologies’ leading game engine.

· The Best Student Project recognition came after a vote involving members of the industry and the public at large.

· Vancouver Film School was the only non-U.S. entry in the Best Student Project category.

· Watch the trailer for The Cluckening and download and play the game for free via the VFS Indie Arcade website at community.vfs.com/arcade.



(VANCOUVER, B.C.) January 9, 2020 – Vancouver Film School is proud to announce that The Cluckening has won the title of Best Student Project at the 2019 edition of the Unity Awards, which “celebrate the creative and technical excellence across games, experiences, films, assets and more.”

Produced by VFS Game and Sound Design students using the industry-standard game engine from Unity Technologies, The Cluckening earned the most votes from industry and the public. VFS was the only non-U.S. nominee in the category, besting productions from New York University, the University of California, the Savannah College of Art and Design, and the University for the Creative Arts.

The Cluckening is a 3D sandbox adventure game where players control Nugget, a chicken looking to rescue and avenge his feathery friends in a destructible fantasy setting.

The students who produced the game are Luca Cresciullo, Matthew Hoi-Broad, Max Bottega, Nicolas Delgado, Saige Baker, and Tyler Spink (class of GD52); with Phil Layton, Alberto Valdez, and Ram Iyengar (class of SD92).

“I’m unbelievably proud of the Game and Sound Design students that came together to create The Cluckening,” said Christopher Mitchell, Head of the School of Creative Technologies at VFS. “It’s a mad, foolish, and utterly brilliant game. Unity Technologies is the most important and influential game engine company in the world right now, so their endorsement of this game is phenomenal.”

For more information about Vancouver Film School’s Game Design program, visit vfs.edu/programs/game-design.



About Vancouver Film School

In 1987, Vancouver Film School introduced the world’s first true immersion film program. Today, VFS is Canada’s premier entertainment-arts centre, offering an immersive curriculum in film, animation, video game production, VR/AR development, motion and interactive design, programming, art/production foundation, and other related programs. VFS is known for providing high-quality education in accelerated timeframes. VFS alumni are consistently credited on the most successful products in the entertainment economies.



About VFS Game Design

Vancouver Film School graduates are some of the most successful professionals in the video game industry. In 2019, VFS alumni were credited on 6 of the top 10 best-selling video games worldwide, in a global industry estimated to be worth more than US$300 billion by 2025.



