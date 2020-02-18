Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma to call For Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-If You Want Better Compensation You Need an Attorney Not a 'Free' Book

"We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma receives the best possible financial compensation.” — Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Arizona or their family to not spin the wheel when it comes to talking to an attorney about compensation. The group has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma receives the best possible financial compensation. Rather than ordering a 'free' generic book, kit, guide or calculator about mesothelioma please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We do not want a Navy Veteran or person in Arizona playing lawyer roulette with all of the great freebies-because nothing is free. Nor do we want to see a person with mesothelioma, or their family members being hounded by attorneys they have never heard of before.

"Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this and they make house calls-in other words they come to you to explain the mesothelioma compensation process face to face. Before you hire a lawyer to assist with mesothelioma compensation please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Arizona.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Arizona the Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

The Mayo Clinic Phoenix/Scottsdale, Arizona: https://www.mayoclinic.org/departments-centers/mayo-clinic-cancer-center



* The University of Arizona Medical Center Tucson, Arizona: https://cancercenter.arizona.edu/

The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Arizona including communities such as Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, or Prescott. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Arizona include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, nuclear power plant workers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these high-risk workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer does happen in Arizona as the group would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Arizona.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.com



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.