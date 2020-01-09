Foundation for a Drug-Free World Invites One and All to Learn how to Speak to Youth about Drugs and Addiction

On Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. the Florida chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World will hold a seminar on how to talk to youth about drugs and educate them.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The most recent Pinellas County health assessment by the Florida Department of Health states “addiction” is one of the top issues and “alcohol and drug abuse” is the leading behavior of concern within the county. Also, according to the Pinellas County Opioid Task Force, more than one person dies every 37 hours from an opioid-related overdose.In response to these statistics, the Florida chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW), based in Clearwater, is inviting one and all for a seminar on how to talk to youth about drugs and properly educate them. The person delivering the seminar will be Joanne Young, a drug rehabilitation counselor—who also runs a nonprofit drug addiction help line.“A common question among parents, teachers and activists wanting to get into drug education is, ‘How do you talk to kids?’” says FDFW Florida chapter President Julieta Santagostino. “Using our years of experience in schools across Florida, we want to answer that question. School is back, the holidays are over and everyone still needs to know the truth about drugs.”The seminar will be held in the FDFW center on 41 North Fort Harrison Ave. in downtown Clearwater on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. To RSVP or ask questions, call the FDFW center at 727-467-6962.For more information on FDFW or to get a copy of the Truth About Drugs information booklet go to www.drugfreeworld.org _______________Foundation for a Drug-Free World:The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making is possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, “Marijuana for example, so favored by college students, who are supposed to be getting bright today so they can be the executives of tomorrow, is reported capable of causing brain atrophy.”



