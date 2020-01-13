The Methanol Institute Welcomes FUELSAVE GmbH as a New Association Member

FUELSAVE aims to drive the clean fuel transition and is helping actively to decarbonize shipping and other sectors running on fossil fuel

FUELSAVE's vision to decarbonize transport stands to benefit us all” — Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Methanol Institute (MI), the trade association for the global methanol industry, is pleased to welcome as a new member FUELSAVE GmbH - Green Technology.FUELSAVE GmbH is an energy efficiency enhancement and cleantech company from Germany with a strong R&D background and patent portfolio, which is helping customers to reduce primary fuel consumption to achieve real NET operational expenditure (OPEX) savings of at least 10% while significantly reducing emission and air pollution.FUELSAVE is aiming to drive the clean fuel transition and helping actively to decarbonize shipping and other sectors running on fossil fuel engines, by dynamically injecting hydrogen, oxygen, water and methanol into the air intake in different quantities and combinations to positively influence combustion, with an easy to retrofit solution that pays for itself through the achieved NET savings while saving the environment, which is available TODAY for deployment.The patented solution, FS MARINE+ has been field- and lab proven (FVTR). In a 2.5 year pilot on the MV Annette (Europe's largest heavy lift crane ship), where it has achieved more than 16% net cost savings, through reduced fuel consumption along other OPEX savings, in addition to a significant emission reduction (8-15% Co2, 40% PM, 33% BC, 30-80% NOX) for a unique impact and win-win, helping to make shipping greener and more energy efficient.FUELSAVE signed at the end of 2019 their first contract for six ships – 93 MW with the same customer (SAL Heavy Lift GmbH) that used the solution to full satisfaction for 2.5 years.MI CEO Gregory Dolan notes "It is a great pleasure to welcome FUELSAVE GmbH to the MI family. FUELSAVE joins the growing ranks of MI members who are focused on green transportation solutions. FUELSAVE's vision to decarbonize transport stands to benefit us all."FUELSAVE Co-Founder and CEO Marc Sima notes “We are looking forward to further strengthen our collaboration with MI and its stakeholders to help with a sustainable and unique, economically viable retrofit solution for effectively using Methanol as a renewable net-zero e-fuel in various industries, helping our customers to become more profitable while reducing impact on the environment.” For more information on FUELSAVE, please visit their website at www.fuelsave-global.com About MIAs the trade association for the global methanol industry, the Methanol Institute (MI) represents world’s leading methanol producers, distributors and technology companies from its offices in Singapore, Washington, Brussels and Beijing. For the past 30 years, MI has worked to ensure the safe handling of methanol across the distribution chain, promote the growth of methanol as an essential chemical commodity and energy resource, and influence global regulatory and public policy initiatives that impact the methanol industry. Information on joining the Methanol Institute can be found here: https://www.methanol.org/join-us/

FS MARINE+ Next Generation Efficiency Enhancement



