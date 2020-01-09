Joshua Kodner added luxury and vintage automobiles to its vault of collectible items for sale at auction in Dania Beach, Florida.

DANIA BEACH, FL, USA, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Auction House Adds Vintage and Luxury Automobiles Joshua Kodner added luxury and vintage automobiles to its vault of collectible items for sale at auction in Dania Beach, Florida.Joshua Kodner, an appraisal and auction house serving Dania Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach, specializes in buying family heirlooms to curate for sale at auction. The gallery’s catalog includes many unique art properties, gems, jewelry, and antiques. Joshua Kodner is now serving clients by adding vintage and luxury cars to the list of collectible items they curate.Sellers and Buyers Both BenefitA vehicle that has been passed down from one family member to the next throughout generations not only gains the distinction of becoming an antique, but it also becomes the host of many happy family memories. When it’s time to sell this cherished possession, Joshua Kodner handles the transaction with the care and sensitivity one expects from a professional, making the transaction as easy as possible for the family selling the automobile.Likewise, auto enthusiasts who are looking for unique luxury or vintage automobiles have an additional source to turn to when expanding their collections.A Legacy in the Auction IndustryJoshua Kodner is a fourth-generation gemologist, certified appraiser, and licensed auctioneer with the expertise to bring luxury and antique vehicles to market, curating them in a way that highlights their value and bringing them to clients who are the most likely to appreciate their worth. Every client’s situation is unique, and the staff at Joshua Kodner is well-versed in working with lawyers, banks, insurance companies, and individual consigners to bring a family’s valued assets to the collector’s market. The auction house has worked with many notable families throughout the country to dispose of family heirlooms and assets that are no longer needed.Sell Directly to Joshua KodnerSellers of luxury or vintage automobiles do not need to bring the vehicle to Kodner’s Florida gallery. Joshua Kodner travels to clients and offers a certified evaluation and appraisal to determine an accurate estimate of the vehicle’s value. Selling the vehicle directly to Joshua Kodner is a quick and convenient way to dispose of the asset. Joshua Kodner offers same-day service and payment in cash. Once the vehicle is purchased, the firm then uses a variety of marketing tactics to inform the public as the auto enters the gallery and goes up for auction.Joshua Kodner maintains a client list of over 700,000 potential buyers who have expressed interest in the items the gallery offers for sale. Vintage and luxury vehicles are featured in targeted digital marketing campaigns along with heirloom jewelry, fine art pieces, and other collectibles.Several Ways to Bid on Luxury and Vintage AutomobilesJoshua Kodner gives interested clients several ways to bid on a vehicle. Clients in Florida and the surrounding areas may appear in person at the Dania Beach gallery to place a bid, or they may submit an absentee bid. If clients are not able to attend an auction in person, they have the option of submitting a bid online or placing a bid by phone through one of Joshua Kodner’s trusted representatives who handles the transaction on behalf of the client. Multiple bidding platforms allow Joshua Kodner to extend the reach of the catalog, getting it in front of the maximum number of interested clients for each item on auction.Joshua Kodner works with every client to ensure they receive top value for their vintage or luxury automobile or other cherished family heirlooms. For more information about selling your luxury or vintage car to Joshua Kodner, contact the gallery.Contact Joshua Kodnerjoshuakodner@gmail.com561-703-1043cAbout Joshua KodnerJoshua Kodner is a gemologist, certified appraiser, and licensed auctioneer based in Dania Beach, Florida and serving Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and beyond. Since first entering the gallery auction business in the 1940s, the Kodner family has offered a tradition of excellence in the world of gems, antiques, and auctions. Fourth-generation family member Joshua Kodner provides unmatched knowledge and expertise in numerous specialty areas related to gemstones, fine jewelry, fine art properties, and vintage and luxury vehicles.



