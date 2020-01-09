Eat, Drink, Help Puerto Rico

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar in Philadelphia, PA

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar to Raise Funds for Hispanic Federation to Aid in Puerto Rico Earthquake Relief Efforts

The U.S. territory is near and dear to our hearts, as we have many employees with family members there and just recently, we announced plans to open a new location in San Juan” — Barry Gutin, Principal & Co-Founder

PHILADELPHIA, PA, US, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar will be doing its part to come to the aid of Puerto Ricans struggling in the wake of another natural disaster — a 6.4 magnitude earthquake and several aftershocks that hit the island this week. The Philadelphia-based restaurant group will provide patrons with the opportunity to support earthquake relief efforts by “rounding up” their purchases to the nearest dollar (or more) when using a credit or debit card. Each day through February 1, the restaurant will include an extra line at the bottom of their guests’ lunch, brunch and dinner checks where patrons can donate to Hispanic Federation (HF), the nation’s premier Latino nonprofit organization that works to promote the well-being of the Latino community. And on Sundays during the campaign, Cuba Libre will match guests’ donations to the charity. The donation drive will take place at all four Cuba Libre locations (Philadelphia, Atlantic City, Orlando and Washington D.C).“When we heard about the earthquake, we realized that we had to do something to support the people of Puerto Rico,” said Barry Gutin, Principal & Co-Founder. “The U.S. territory is near and dear to our hearts, as we have many employees with family members there and just recently, we announced plans to open a new location in San Juan. Groundbreaking for the 10,000 square foot restaurant is slated for next month at Plaza Las Américas, the largest shopping mall in the Caribbean.” Cuba Libre San Juan will be the sixth location for the growing brand.Gutin says all donations will go to Hispanic Federation which already has a team on the ground--and a vast network of agencies that are ready to provide emergency relief and long-term support to those affected by the quake and the ensuing aftershocks. HF officials say thousands of solar lamps are being made available for distribution, as well as emergency funds for local health and human service providers working in affected communities. For more information on HF, please visit https://hispanicfederation.org/ Cuba Libre is an affiliate of GuestCounts Hospitality , which has operated a diverse portfolio of restaurant and nightlife concepts. For more information about Cuba Libre, please visit www.CubaLibreRestaurant.com . For more on GuestCounts Hospitality, please visit http://www.GuestCounts.com or call 215.922.3200.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.