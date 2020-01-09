Digital Forensics Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2025
Description
In the beginning, the report references a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the Digital Forensics Market on a global as well as regional level. The report delivers complete data from 2019 to 2025 based on the income generation and historical, existing, and predicted growth in the market in terms of the market value and volume. Moreover, the report contains noteworthy changes taking place in the market features over the review period. A distinctive analysis of impactful trends in the Digital Forensics Market, verifiable projections, along with macro and micro-economic indicators, regulations, and mandates are also incorporated in the report. By doing so, the report casts light on the appeal of each significant segment of the market over the forecast period.
This report studies the global Digital Forensics market, analyzes and researches the Digital Forensics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
AccessData Group LLC
FireEye Inc.
Paraben Corporation
CISCO
Guidance Software Inc.
LogRhythm Inc.
Micro Systemation AB
NUIX
Binary Intelligence LLC
IBM Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Computer Forensics
Network Forensics
Cloud Forensics
Mobile Device Forensics
Database Forensics
Others
Market segment by Application, Digital Forensics can be split into
Health Care
Education
Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)
Defense and Aerospace
Law Enforcement
Transportation and Logistics
Information Technology
Others
Regional Analysis
The forecast and evaluation of the Digital Forensics Market have been studied on both a regional, as well as global basis. Based on the region, the Digital Forensics Market is reviewed in Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, and Latin America (LATAM).
Research Methodology
The market report has been derived with the use of numerous primary (interviews, observations, surveys) as well as secondary (journals, and industrial databases) sources to identify and deduce appropriate data for this all-inclusive commercial, market-oriented, and methodological estimation. Porter’s Five Force Model is also used to define the market evaluation precisely and to verify the several strengths and weaknesses, as well as opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and several quantitative and qualitative studies related to the market.
Table of Contents
Global Digital Forensics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Digital Forensics
1.1 Digital Forensics Market Overview
1.1.1 Digital Forensics Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Digital Forensics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Digital Forensics Market by Type
1.3.1 Computer Forensics
1.3.2 Network Forensics
1.3.3 Cloud Forensics
1.3.4 Mobile Device Forensics
1.3.5 Database Forensics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Digital Forensics Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Health Care
1.4.2 Education
1.4.3 Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)
1.4.4 Defense and Aerospace
1.4.5 Law Enforcement
1.4.6 Transportation and Logistics
1.4.7 Information Technology
1.4.8 Others
2 Global Digital Forensics Competition Analysis by Players
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 AccessData Group LLC
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 FireEye Inc.
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Paraben Corporation
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 CISCO
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Guidance Software Inc.
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 LogRhythm Inc.
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Micro Systemation AB
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 NUIX
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Binary Intelligence LLC
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 IBM Corporation
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
Continued...
