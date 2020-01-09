Luxury Hotel Furniture Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2025
Global Luxury Hotel Furniture Market Trends, Forecast, And Opportunity Assessment (2020-2025)
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Hotel Furniture Industry
Description
This report studies the global market size of Luxury Hotel Furniture in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Luxury Hotel Furniture in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Luxury Hotel Furniture market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Hotel furniture is a series of moveable object, such as seating (e.g., chairs, stools, tables and sofas) and sleeping (e.g., beds), used in hotel room and public area. Hotel furniture can be a product of design and is considered a form of decorative art. In addition to furniture's functional role, it can serve a symbolic or hotel theme. It is usual made from many materials, including metal, plastic, and wood.
The technical barriers of hotel Furniture are relatively low, and the hotel Furniture market concentration degree is dispersed. The manufacturing bases scatter around the United Stated; the key companies in hotel furniture market include Ashley Furniture, Ashley Furniture, Rooms To Go, Global Group, Foliot Furniture, Mattress Firm, Williams-Sonoma, and others.
In the past few years, the raw material prices were relatively stable, and expected that the hotel furniture raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of hotel furniture. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Luxury Hotel Furniture include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Luxury Hotel Furniture include
Ashley Furniture
Rooms To Go
Foliot Furniture
Mattress Firm
Williams-Sonoma
LE-AL Asia
Hmart Limited
Berkshire Hathaway
Laz Boy
American Signature
Sleep Number
Gelaimei Hotel Furniture
Fulilai Hotel Furniture Co., Ltd
Northland Furniture.
Sleepy's
Buhler Furniture
Mingjia Furniture
JL Furnishings
Telos Furniture
Market Size Split by Type
Wooden Furniture
Leather & Fabric Furniture
Metal Furniture
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Economy Hotel
Extended-Stay Hotel
Full-Service Hotel
Luxury Hotel
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Table of Contents
11 Company Profiles
Continued...
