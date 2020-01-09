Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market:
Executive Summary
Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market is valued approximately USD 52.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Electronic Chemicals & Materials are used for manufacturing, fabrication and packaging of electronic devices. This includes semiconductors, printed circuit boards, flat panel displays, integrated circuits and others, fabricated and packaged by all chemicals and materials. Electronic chemical and material includes wafer fabrication chemicals and materials and packaging chemicals & materials. Wafer fabrication includes the process of manufacturing devices such as flat panel displays circuit boards and others. While the technique of packaging includes the interconnection of electronic materials. The increasing demand for technological advancements in electronics industry has enhanced the growth of this market over the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rising global population along with disposable income boosts the market growth. The increasing IT infrastructure and technical enhancements in manufacturing electronic chemicals & materials will boost the growth of global Electronic Chemicals & Materials market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing population, high disposable income, and developments in telecommunications and IT, smart cards, electronic gaming, and consumer goods application would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market across Asia Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Linde PLC
Air Products and Chemicals
DowDuPont
Cabot Microelectronics
BASF AG
Hitachi Chemical
Air Liquide
Solvay
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
Covestro
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Specialty Gases
CMP Slurries
Photoresist Chemicals
Conductive Polymers
Low K Dielectrics
Wet Chemicals
Silicon Wafers
PCB Laminates
By Application:
Semiconductors
Others
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market, by Solution
Chapter 6. Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market, by Service
Chapter 7. Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market, by Application
Chapter 8. Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 10. Research Process
Continuous…
