Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market:

Executive Summary

Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market is valued approximately USD 52.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Electronic Chemicals & Materials are used for manufacturing, fabrication and packaging of electronic devices. This includes semiconductors, printed circuit boards, flat panel displays, integrated circuits and others, fabricated and packaged by all chemicals and materials. Electronic chemical and material includes wafer fabrication chemicals and materials and packaging chemicals & materials. Wafer fabrication includes the process of manufacturing devices such as flat panel displays circuit boards and others. While the technique of packaging includes the interconnection of electronic materials. The increasing demand for technological advancements in electronics industry has enhanced the growth of this market over the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rising global population along with disposable income boosts the market growth. The increasing IT infrastructure and technical enhancements in manufacturing electronic chemicals & materials will boost the growth of global Electronic Chemicals & Materials market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing population, high disposable income, and developments in telecommunications and IT, smart cards, electronic gaming, and consumer goods application would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Linde PLC

Air Products and Chemicals

DowDuPont

Cabot Microelectronics

BASF AG

Hitachi Chemical

Air Liquide

Solvay

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Covestro

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Specialty Gases

CMP Slurries

Photoresist Chemicals

Conductive Polymers

Low K Dielectrics

Wet Chemicals

Silicon Wafers

PCB Laminates

By Application:

Semiconductors

Others

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market, by Solution

Chapter 6. Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market, by Service

Chapter 7. Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market, by Application

Chapter 8. Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process

Continuous…

