Veganos Kitchen Releases A New Vegan Pizza: Mexican Style (Rajas) Pizza

Veganos Kitchen's Vegan Pizzas and Vegan Chicken Wings Mexican Style (Rajas) Vegan Pizza in Las Vegas, NV.jpg

Serving fresh, hand-crafted Vegan food in Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veganos Kitchen, a vegan restaurant in Las Vegas, considered one of the best vegan Mexican food restaurants and vegan pizza restaurants by Yelp, is pleased to announce their newest creation, the Mexican Style (Rajas) Pizza which mixes their expertise of vegan Mexican food and vegan pizza into a delicious dish with a custom, home-cooked recipe.The popular restaurant serving vegan food to the Las Vegas Valley has just celebrated its two-year anniversary in December of 2019. Within its first two years, Veganos Kitchen has quickly risen in popularity, frequently releasing new items with ever improving recipes.Veganos Kitchen already boasts an impressive menu of vegan pizzas, including many customers’ favorites like the Vegan Barbeque Chicken, Vegan Chorizo and Tomato, Vegan Pepperoni, Beyond Pizza, Impossible Pizza, and more. Moreover, one of the many features which brought this restaurant into the spotlight as one of the most popular vegan restaurants in Las Vegas is their wide variety of vegan meats, cooked in different styles, like their Hawaiian Style (Marinated Vegan Pastor with Grilled Onions and Pineapple) and the Western Style (Vegan Asada Meat with Grilled Onions).“We probably eat Veganos 1-2 times per week via Postmates. We LOVE everything. My favorite is the pastor quesadilla and torta. The vegan pastor is DELICIOUS!! My husband loves the burritos and their bbq chicken pizza. Oh and how could I forget the nachos/fries with chorizo. If you love taco shop style Mexican food this is your spot. If you're new to being Vegan, this place will not disappoint!!" ~Niccole V., Veganos Kitchen Customer.“WOW this is the best vegan pizza I have ever had. I almost cried because it taste(s) so much like pizza from other places. Also the super fries are also super good” ~Jane C., Veganos Kitchen Customer.Eating at vegan restaurants is quickly becoming a growing trend, culture, and lifestyle throughout the world. Forbes recently reported that ‘Orders of vegan-friendly foods on the Grubhub platform increased by 25% in 2019, specifically with orders for the Impossible Burger rising overall by 82%.’ The Veganos Kitchen website adds to this growing popularity by hosting a vegan food blog with frequent articles and helpful tricks such as ‘10 Vegan Foods with High Protein’, ‘Vegan Pizza Topping Options’, and ‘5 Vegan Friendly Foods to Try In Las Vegas.’Customers can order their vegan food online at https://www.veganoskitchen.com/order-online/ . The bustling business delivers through Grubhub and Postmates. You can also call them at 702-838-1031 to place an order for pickup.Follow Veganos Kitchen to get updates and receive special offers on their delicious vegan food, including vegan pizzas like their all-new Mexican Style (Rajas) Pizza.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VeganosKitchen/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/veganoskitchen/ Happy Cow: https://www.happycow.net/reviews/veganos-kitchen-las-vegas-107317 Yelp: https://www.yelp.com/biz/veganos-kitchen-las-vegas



