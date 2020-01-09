More Reason to Celebrate New Year with F3 Club Membership

F3 club is proud to announce a surprise for SVIP members on New Year's Eve. Now you can unlock one of the best services for a lifetime battery replacement.

USA, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F3 club is proud to announce a surprise for SVIP members on New Year's Eve. Now you can unlock one of the best services for a lifetime battery replacement. Yes, that’s true with the collaboration of F3 Club and Enegitech F3 Club will provide Free Battery Exchange Services for SVIP members who are using an Enegitechs’ model number ETB1830B and ETB1840B.

From 1st January you can enjoy the services without any hassle for a lifetime period and as long as you’re an SVIP member in the USA. Enegitech is one of the well-known power tool brands globally and with its unique precision technology every product is passed with certification & the batteries also deliver the maximum performance with a leak-proof technology which ensures a boost in household work performance.

Things You Should Note Down:

-The maximum you can replace the battery is three times a year (from the day of delivery)

-As long as you’re an SVIP member you can exercise this free battery replacement services

-The validity of a lifetime

-The services are only applicable in the US

-It is only applicable to the members of SVIP in the USA

Process for Replacement

If your device is lacking the power during work due to aging of the battery or any other issues then you should contact the F3 Club official customer service and place a replacement request. Also as on request kindly provide the basic and required details to verify the product along with order number, name and information related to purchase details. Make sure the information which you provide is correct, otherwise you will not able to enjoy the fee replacement services.

Once the approval is accepted by F3 customer service, you can go to the F3 club official designated service center or you can also mail to the service center. After this procedure all, you need to bear the minimal shipping delivery cost and you will receive the new batteries as per standard delivery time.

Make sure you contact for own replacement device, as the number of batteries in a year is limited, therefore, the free services should be used wisely. The Enegitech also ensures the best quality of products with the standard quality.

In what conditions the service program did not qualify:

-This offer is not applicable to sellers or those who ship batteries. Who also goes directly to the service center without contacting in advance or inform F3 club customer support

-The battery should be returned with equal quantity and it can only be replaced while exchanging with the old ones

-The old batteries should be the original batteries

-No involvement of any third party should be involved

-Batteries not purchased through original Enegitech medium or channel

-If you resell batteries to any third person during the service period then you won't able to exercise the free battery replacement service

To become the exclusive member of the F3 club and to unlock discounts. To become the SVIP member click here to subscribe.

Note: If the condition of the old battery or any terms which do not match the Free service program, it is a right of the F3 club to cancel the free battery services anytime.

Happy New Year! Hello 2020!!



