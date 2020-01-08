THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JANUARY 9, 2020

One Minutes (15 per side) H.Con.Res. 83 – Directing the President pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran (Rep. Slotkin – Foreign Affairs) (Subject to a Rule) The Rule provides for two hours of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs. Postponed Suspension (1 vote) H.R. 5078 – Prison to Proprietorship, as amended (Rep. Velazquez – Small Business) Begin Consideration of H.R. 535 – PFAS Action Act of 2019 (Rep. Dingell – Energy and Commerce) The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order 22 amendments. A full list of amendments can be found here. **Following last votes on Thursday, the House will begin consideration of H.R. 535. The House will vote on amendments, motion to recommit, and final passage on Friday.



