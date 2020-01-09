Mullen Technologies to Debut Their First U.S. Made EVs at 2020 New York International Auto Show

We’ve developed a generational leap in battery technology which we will showcase through our vehicles equipped with some of the best safety and performance features available in the EV market today.” — David Michery

BREA, CALIF., U.S., January 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mullen Technologies announced their participation at the upcoming 2020 New York International Auto Show , one of the select few shows the California based EV manufacturer will be attending this year. In April, Mullen will be displaying their first U.S. built EVs designed for the American market. Mullen will also be debuting an alternative to existing battery technology which will power the advancement of EVs.“We are very excited to return to the New York Auto Show. Our 2019 attendance proved to be an outstanding success for our international debut. We have been working very hard this past year and will proudly showcase our first U.S. made electric vehicles for the American market. These vehicles will be built in our upcoming factory in Spokane Washington. With sharp contours and lines that promote a futuristic and distinctive styling theme, the vehicles will be a reflection of Mullen’s design vision,” says David Michery, CEO and Chairman of Mullen Technologies.“We’ve developed a generational leap in battery technology which we will showcase through our vehicles equipped with some of the best safety and performance features available in the EV market today. In the coming months, we’ll have more to share, including additional vehicle segments and battery tech announcements. 2020 is going to be a monumental year for Mullen Technologies,” says David Michery.Mullen will display their vehicles and technology on April 8th & 9th 2020, during the automotive press days of the New York International Auto Show. The public will get to experience the Mullen EVs from April 10th – 19th For more information, including booth location and special event details, please visit www.mullenusa.com About Mullen Technologies:Based in Southern California, Mullen Technologies is a licensed vehicle manufacturer focused on providing exciting electric vehicles that fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life by working independently as well as through strategic OEM partnerships. Mullen Technologies owns a number of synergistic businesses including: Mullen Auto Sales, a fast-growing series of pre-owned auto dealerships through California, CarHub, a new and unique digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, Mullen Energy, a division solely focused on advancing battery technology and Mullen Finance Corp., a captive finance arm for consumer vehicle leases and loans.Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Words such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information that the Company has when those statements are made or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



