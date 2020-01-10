AskTheLawyers.com™ Interviews Attorney Michael Warshauer About Determining The Worth of a Personal Injury Case

Atlanta attorney Michael Warshauer

In a recent video interview with AskTheLawyers.com™, attorney Michael Warshauer explained the different elements he looks for in a personal injury case.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent video interview with AskTheLawyers.com™, attorney Michael Warshauer of the Warshauer Law Group in Atlanta, explains the different elements he looks for in a personal injury case. Personal injury law lets an injured person get compensation when someone else's wrongful conduct (negligence or an intentional act) causes harm. However, an injury doesn't automatically result in legal liability. Mr. Warshauer shares the formula he uses when considering a case.The first element he considers is how badly the client is injured and what their losses are. "Losses" are the expenses incurred because of the accident.The second element is figuring out who is responsible, or "at fault" for that loss, and who can compensate the client. "You can have a horrific injury, but if there’s no one who has money to cover the losses, that obviously affects the value of the case," Warshauer said.The third element Warshauer looks for is how strong the liability is in the case. Are there witnesses or enough evidence to clearly support your argument? For example: If a car runs a red light causing a collision when you had the right-of-way, there may be five witnesses that can testify that you did, in fact, have the right-of-way. Their eye-witness accounts will make your case stronger.Finally, the fourth element Warshauer takes into consideration is what he likes to call “sex appeal”. Is there something about the case that's going to add value? For example: If you are in a collision with a drunk driver , the value of the case is going to be larger than a scenario where an elderly woman momentarily lost control of her car because she was reaching for something that slipped off the seat. The drunk driving collision is monetarily more valuable which gives the case a "positive sex appeal".Warshauer urges anyone who has sustained a serious injury to call an attorney to learn more about their legal options. Personal injury lawyers offer free consultations to help people make informed decisions.Michael Warshauer is an attorney with the Warshauer Law Group, in Atlanta. With over three decades of experience, he has been rated one of Georgia's Super Lawyers for nine years running. If you have a personal injury claim that you would like to have reviewed or would like additional information regarding personal injury law, Mr. Warshauer can be reached by calling 888-981-5602 or by visiting his AskTheLawyers.com™ profile.

