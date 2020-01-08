Take a Moment and Save During the Appliances Connection 2020 Winter Sale

Appliances Connection 2020 Winter Sale Banner

Shop the long Appliances Connection 2020 Winter Sale. From the 9th to the 22nd of January, Make the right choice when purchasing the best appliances.

Music brings a warm glow to my vision, thawing mind and muscle from their endless wintering.” — Haruki Murakami, Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The frantic pace of the holiday season is at an end. Advertisements screeching at consumers to “BUY! BUY NOW!” have been mercifully silenced. Now is an opportunity to give a bit of pause and think of household necessities that have been neglected. The refrigerator with the mysterious odor that’s needed replacing for the past year. The range with the oven that doesn’t get uniformly hot, resulting in frustratingly unevenly cooked food. The 15-year-old washer that won’t properly drain. All these seemingly mundane yet constant irritations can be resolved during the Appliances Connection 2020 Winter Sale from 9 January until 22 January.

Appliances Connection carries everything to make a house a home no matter the budget. From mid-range kitchen and laundry appliances by brands such as Frigidaire, LG, and Bosch, to the most indulgent including Sub-Zero/Wolf, Fisher & Paykel, JennAir, and Viking. During the Appliances Connection 2020 Winter Sale, you’ll find all these and more at a discount of up to 45% off* Additionally, you can find the following offers, which are just a sampling of the brand-specific deals in effect during our sale event:

Wolf - Save on cooking appliances with an up to $1,000.00 on a Wolf wall oven/cooktop pair.

Samsung Kitchen Appliances - Get a rebate of to $750.00 on complete kitchens with a Samsung package of 4 - 6 items.

Miele Dishwashers - Upgrade your dishwasher with a qualifying premier Miele unit with up to a $100.00 rebate.

Bertazzoni - Build a complete kitchen. When you purchase a qualifying kitchen package, you can get up to two free appliances via instant savings. Choose from a hood, an OTR microwave, or a dishwasher.

Sub-Zero - Current owners of a qualifying Sub-Zero refrigerator upgrading to a newer qualifying model will get a $1,000.00 loyalty rebate.

Bosch - The complete kitchen you’ve always dreamed of can be yours with up to a $1,500 rebate on Bosch packages consisting of 3 or more items.

Café - Fully renovate your kitchen with an up to $2,000.00 rebate on a Café package consisting of 4 or more items.

Viking - Get up to two free bonus items (up to a $3,946.00 value) when purchasing a qualifying kitchen package. Choose from a microwave, dishwasher, hood, or a 12-piece cookware set.

Fisher & Paykel - Purchase one of the best brands with confidence. When you purchase a qualifying kitchen package that includes a column refrigerator/freezer pair, you’ll get a $2,000.00 rebate along with a 5 year limited manufacturer’s warranty.

Monogram - Save on a luxury appliance suite with up to a $4,500.00 rebate on Monogram package consisting of up to 3 qualifying items.

JennAir - A premium kitchen needs premium appliances. Save up to $2,000.00 instantly on qualifying appliance bundles from Jenn-Air.

Click here to view our complete listing of rebates.

Click here to view our complete listing of closeout deals.

*Percentage discount may vary with a maximum of 45% off the MSRP of select items in addition to supplementary rebates, coupons, or free item offers, not including taxes, shipping, or other fees. Percentage discount offer reference only applicable to in-stock purchases during the Appliances Connection 2020 Winter Sale event from January 9, 2020 until January 22, 2020. Percentage discount cannot be applied to prior purchases. All discounts, rebates, and offers subject to change without notice.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.