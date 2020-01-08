Iran: Khamenei laments elimination of Soleimani, expresses concern over PMOI/MEK role in the nationwide uprising

Albania, Nov. 2019 - General James Jones and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi - Ashraf-3

In his speech, Khamenei displayed his fear over the role the (PMOI/MEK) and Resistance units played in the nationwide uprising that swept 191 cities in Iran.” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This morning, the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, lamented the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, the criminal commander of the IRGC’s terrorist Qods Force. He said, “Soleimani was both brave and with foresight. Some have foresight, but have no courage. He would walk into the heart of danger. He was convincing and impactful in policy. Whenever he would report, I would admire him in my heart and with my words. But today, I bow before him, because of everything he initiated in Iran and the region.” As such, Khamenei acknowledged that Soleimani was the regime’s number 2 and symbolized the Supreme Leader’s aura in and out of Iran, and that his elimination had been a crushing blow to the regime.

In his speech, Khamenei again displayed his fear over the role the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK) and Resistance units played in the nationwide uprising that swept 191 cities in Iran. Referencing the presence of members of the MEK in Albania and a visit to their home, Ashraf-3, by General James L. Jones, President Barack Obama’s first National Security Council Advisor and the former Supreme Allied Commander Europe, he said, “Several days before the uprising, in a small and sinister country in Europe an American and a number of Iranians drew up plans, which we saw in the gasoline incident. As soon as (protesting) people came to the scene, the enemy’s operatives began. Demolishing, torching, murder, destroy, and foment war. This was a renewal of the work they had carried out before. And they continue to do these and they will do whatever they can.”

It is worthy of note that last November, General Jones visited Ashraf-3. After touring the museum of 120 years of struggle for freedom in Iran, he met with Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). Speaking at a gathering of thousands of MEK members, Gen. Jones said among other things, “As I look out at this audience, I have a feeling I am looking at the future of Iran. A free Iran, an Iran that will soon be enjoying the benefit of democracy and freedom under the leadership of Mrs. Rajavi and all of the assembled organizations that make up the NCRI today. This is the future that we are looking at. And this future will come, I hope, very, very quickly…. [The people of Iran] deserve a new government. And the seeds of that freedom are right here, the future is right here…. We will try to do everything we can to bring about the downfall of this regime in the shortest time possible so that we can enjoy the sunshine of freedom, democracy and hope for a better life for all of the people of Iran.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 8, 2020

