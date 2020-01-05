Iran: Torching suppressive bases, Khamenei’s pictures
Behbahan – Paramilitary Bassij Base torched by defiant youth
Defiant youth torched banners carrying pictures of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
In the early hours of today, January 5, 2020, defiant youth torched banners carrying pictures of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as a number of the paramilitary Bassij bases and the so-called seminaries in Tehran and other Iranian cities, including Karaj, Khorramabad, and Behbahan.
These actions took place following the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, the criminal commander of the IRGC’s Qods Force.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 5, 2020
