PARIS, FRANCE, January 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iran: Torching suppressive bases, Khamenei’s pictures

In the early hours of today, January 5, 2020, defiant youth torched banners carrying pictures of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as a number of the paramilitary Bassij bases and the so-called seminaries in Tehran and other Iranian cities, including Karaj, Khorramabad, and Behbahan.

These actions took place following the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, the criminal commander of the IRGC’s Qods Force.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 5, 2020

