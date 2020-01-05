Issued by NCRI

Iran: Torching suppressive bases, Khamenei’s pictures

Behbahan – Paramilitary Bassij Base torched by defiant youth

Behbahan – Paramilitary Bassij Base torched by defiant youth

Defiant youth torched banners carrying pictures of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

The defiant youth torched banners carrying pictures of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as a number of the paramilitary Bassij bases”
— NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, January 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iran: Torching suppressive bases, Khamenei’s pictures

In the early hours of today, January 5, 2020, defiant youth torched banners carrying pictures of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as a number of the paramilitary Bassij bases and the so-called seminaries in Tehran and other Iranian cities, including Karaj, Khorramabad, and Behbahan.

These actions took place following the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, the criminal commander of the IRGC’s Qods Force.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 5, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 650119848
email us here

Iran: Torching suppressive Bassij bases, Khamenei’s pictures

Distribution channels: Education, International Organizations, Military Industry, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 650119848
Share This Story
Tehran – Edalat Expressway, defiant youth torched banners carrying pictures of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Tehran – Edalat Expressway, defiant youth torched banners carrying pictures of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Karaj – Paramilitary Bassij Base torched by defiant youth

Karaj – Paramilitary Bassij Base torched by defiant youth

Khorramabad – Paramilitary Bassij Base torched by defiant youth

Khorramabad – Paramilitary Bassij Base torched by defiant youth

Company Details
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise
95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Torching suppressive bases, Khamenei’s pictures
Iran Uprising – No. 68: Names of 59 more martyrs of the nationwide uprising
Qassem Soleimani's successor, Esmail Qaani (Ghaani), is among the most criminal commanders of IRGC and the Qods Force
View All Stories From This Author