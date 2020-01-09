OPTIZMO™ Recognized as an Innovative Leader in Compliance Technology

The company is featured in the list of compliance technology leaders from APAC Business Headlines

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, has been named to the 2020 list of the 10 most innovative leaders in compliance technology by APAC Business Headlines.APAC Business Headlines is a publishing house on a mission to create a healthier business environment in the APAC region. The APAC market is rapidly rising, and they want to ensure that there is transparency, collaboration, and exchange of ideas across the board for a viable future. To enable better decision making, they publish the latest developments and trends in the business world, bringing to light the best and reliable technologies and business solutions from the region to help firms find the right partners.Heading into 2020, the publication recognized that as businesses expand, there are more rules to tag on, more threats to address and more security holes to patch. And just putting together a set of compliance rules might not be enough to avoid legal troubles, hefty fines, expensive breaches, or other issues that come along with non-compliance. Any compliance shortcomings can bring extensive financial penalties along with negative media attention, adverse public and customer perceptions of a company.So, what’s the answer to these non-compliance woes? The simple answer is technology. Technology can help organizations to manage, mitigate and forecast risk and efficiently navigate through complex regulations. Seeing the need for disrupting compliance tech solutions in various verticals around the world, the APAC Business Headlines editorial team wanted to draw attention to the industry leaders forming ripples in the compliance industry through unique compliance technology solutions.“We’re thrilled to kick off 2020 by being recognized as one of the 10 most innovative companies in the compliance technology industry,” said Khris Thayer, CEO of OPTIZMO. “With the recent and upcoming developments in data privacy regulations, it is more important than ever that companies have a firm grip on all of their compliance programs, including email and SMS, along with other marketing and data practices. As we head into the new year, we’re excited to bring new enhancements to our technology platform to even more effectively support our clients’ compliance programs.”Since its founding in 2009, OPTIZMO has delivered industry-leading compliance solutions for companies involved in email and SMS marketing. The company supports clients around the world, in their compliance initiatives working with various sets of rules and regulations impacting their marketing programs. OPTIZMO is also a recognized thought-leader in the industry, regularly publishing authoritative content and speaking at various industry events.ABOUT OPTIZMOOPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia. www.optizmo.com Media Contact:Tom WozniakExecutive Director of Marketingtom@optizmo.com



