Janet Harvey of inviteCHANGE to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

FREELAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a professional who leads an organization devoted to progressive change, it is only natural that Janet Harvey is making new plans and reshaping part of her own market identity for a new year and decade. Her firm, InviteCHANGE, was founded on the premise that if you want to create something different in this world, it starts by asking, inviting and establishing clear intent. We are in an era when global events, escalating suicide rates and climate change keep us all thinking, evolving, planning and reacting. Janet emphasizes just how important coaching principles--like making different choices and seeking transformation--can be at such times. And it’s not just for businesses and their leaders, every single one of us can become a better individual. This is the reason her company’s tagline now has new words and illustrates the pathway for all of us to succeed with inviting change everyday. The new theme Be. Choose. Cause. Explains a lot of what Janet hopes to accomplish in 2020--as a coach, trainer of other coaches, company leader, speaker and a key player in widespread social progress.

Janet reminds us all what the outcome of generative coaching can be. For organizations it centers on leaders who generate an environment of acceptance, trust, curiosity, open-minded listening and well-grounded decision-making; leaders who enable their teams to achieve ever greater strides. For individuals, it’s a matter of acknowledging purpose and accessing our dynamic capacity to originate, create, learn and produce results. By liberating potential and allowing people the freedom to express their true self, they’re able to embrace change and face the future with more effective behaviors and skills—all of which bear on work, as well as innovation and civility. It’s not much of stretch to say this can transform every aspect of our lives, plus humanity and the planet itself.

The new company tagline is only one part of what’s in store for Janet and the InviteCHANGE organization in 2020. She has also planned a huge conference for September, which will take place on-site in Miami as well as in simulcasts that reach around the globe. Segments will also be tape recorded for Janet’s website and YouTube channel, which ensures opportunities for ongoing learning by leaders and coaches everywhere.

Janet Harvey’s impact on the business world dates back more than 30 years ago. It began when she unexpectedly had to lead a corporate team out from the brink of disaster. She used her acquired knowledge, experience and wisdom to become an executive development coach and “a coaches’ coach.” The tools and programs Janet introduced have helped transform business relations, efficiency and productivity, and create what is known as sustained excellence. Janet is ranked among our women making a difference because she has enhanced the capabilities of coaches, launched a whole new generation of coaches, and defined many aspects of the coaching industry. Thus, her own accomplishments fall under the umbrella of generative leadership that she so passionately nurtures clients towards.

