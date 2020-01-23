Dental Implants in Limerick are High-Quality, Low-Priced, and Long-Lasting

Affordable Dental Solutions offers affordable dentures in Limerick

Dental implants are one of the most popular tooth replacement procedures available.

LIMERICK, PA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental implants in Limerick are available from Affordable Dental Solutions. A single dental implant costs only $2,000. This low price includes both the abutment and the crown.

Dental implants are a popular missing tooth solution due to their durability and natural appearance. However, they have long been out of reach due to their price. ADS is working to change this by helping make the price of dental implants more affordable for patients.

ADS also offers full and partial dentures in Limerick. Full dentures cost $650 per arch, while partial dentures cost $750 per arch. For added stability, implant-retained dentures are only $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s existing full lower dentures.

“We spend time with patients to ensure that their dentures achieve a comfortable fit,” explains Dr. Andrew Branton, dentist in Limerick.

To request a free consultation with dentists and discover which treatment plan may be best for you, visit https://affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.



About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

