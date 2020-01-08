Hoyer Statement on Iran’s Attacks Against Iraq and U.S. Troops

“Like all Americans, I am appalled and outraged by Iran’s attack against Iraq and our troops stationed there. I stand strongly and firmly with our men and women in uniform, who are doing their jobs with honor and courage to defend our freedom and the safety of our country and its allies abroad. I pray that our servicemembers are safe, and my thoughts are with their families waiting anxiously for news back home. I am also thinking of the Iraqis and coalition partners who serve alongside our troops and praying for their safety.

"This attack was a continuation of Iran’s aggressive effort to assert its influence and control in the region. But, in light of President Trump’s actions over the last few days, it was not unexpected. The President’s decision to eliminate Qasem Soleimani removed a dangerous promoter and practitioner of terrorism; sadly, the attack perpetrated last night showed that Iran will remain a constant threat even without Soleimani.

“The President has said that he is seeking to stop a war, not start one. Let us hope that he and his advisors are able to deescalate the tensions that exist and put us at risk of war with Iran. Hopefully, today we will receive a briefing that will outline the Administration’s long-term strategy to deal with Iran’s belligerent and too-often-deadly actions while, at the same time, avoiding a war with Iran that the President says he does not want and the American people clearly do not want.

“One thing that is clear: the President’s rhetoric and threats have not worked. His bluster and taunts have been unsuccessful in dealing with North Korea, Syria, or Iran. He ought to listen to experienced advisors rather than to those who would rush our country into war. The President and his national security team must develop a clear strategy to keep American personnel and assets safe while promoting our interests and securing stability in Iraq and throughout the region."