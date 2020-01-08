Fuel Cell Technology Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Fuel Cell Technology Market Size study, by End user, Application, Type and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database

Fuel Cell Technology Market:

Executive Summary

Global Fuel cell technology market is valued approximately at USD 273.82 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 24.9% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Fuel cells are said as class of devices that helps in converting the chemical energy of the fuel directly into the electricity through the electromagnetic reaction. It compiled a battery in several aspects and provide electrical energy in a longer period. The government subsidies of fuel cell programs rise in investments in R&D activities of fuel cell technology and increase in focus on clean energy generation for transportation and power generation are the factor driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, presence of expensive catalyst and lack of hydrogen infrastructure are the factors hampering the growth of market over the forecast years. However, the efficient property such as fuel flexibility and rise in investment in battery & renewable technology integration are the lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the upcoming years.

The regional analysis of global Fuel cell technology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global fuel cell technology due to the high demand for advances in fuel cell technology coupled with growing use of fuel cell-powered vehicle in the region. Similarly, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global fuel cell technology due to the increase in power generation form clean energy sources.

Market player included in this report are:

Hydrogenics

Fuel cell Energy

Plug Power

Ballard Power Systems

SFC Energy

Bloom Energy

Intelligent Energy

Ceres Power

Horizon Fuel Cell

Nuvera The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End user:

Fuel cell vehicles

Utilities

Défense

By Application:

Portable

Stationery

Transport

By Type:

Proton Exchange Membrane fuel cell

Phosphoric acid fuel cell

Alkaline fuel cell

Others

