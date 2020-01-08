Global Yogurt Market 2020 To Reach Valued At $ 69570 million And Grow At A 3.6% Cagr Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yogurt Market 2020-2026
Report Overview:
The global Yogurt market is valued at 69570 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 89360 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Yogurt volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Yogurt market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
The major players in global Yogurt market include:
Danone
Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller
Mengniu Dairy
Yili
General Mills
Lactalis
Meiji
Chobani
Bright Dairy & Food
Nestlé
Fage International
Grupo Lala
Schreiber Foods
Junlebao Dairy
SanCor
Arla Foods
Yeo Valley
Segment by Type, the Yogurt market is segmented into
Regular Yogurt
Fat-free Yogurt
Segment by Application
Children Yogurt
Adult Yogurt
Old People Yogurt
Table of Contents:
1 Yogurt Market Overview
2 Global Yogurt Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Yogurt Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
5 Global Yogurt Historic Market Analysis by Application
6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Yogurt Business
7 Yogurt Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9 Market Dynamics
10 Global Market Forecast
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
Continued…..
