Global Yogurt Market 2020 To Reach Valued At $ 69570 million And Grow At A 3.6% Cagr Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yogurt Market 2020-2026



Report Overview:

The global Yogurt market is valued at 69570 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 89360 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.



This report focuses on Yogurt volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Yogurt market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.



Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The major players in global Yogurt market include:

Danone

Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller

Mengniu Dairy

Yili

General Mills

Lactalis

Meiji

Chobani

Bright Dairy & Food

Nestlé

Fage International

Grupo Lala

Schreiber Foods

Junlebao Dairy

SanCor

Arla Foods

Yeo Valley

Segment by Type, the Yogurt market is segmented into

Regular Yogurt

Fat-free Yogurt

Segment by Application

Children Yogurt

Adult Yogurt

Old People Yogurt

Table of Contents:

1 Yogurt Market Overview

2 Global Yogurt Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Yogurt Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

5 Global Yogurt Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Yogurt Business

7 Yogurt Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

Continued…..





