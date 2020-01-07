Venezuelan singer Pia Paez releases her album “Tú y Tu Lado Oscuro”.

The Venezuelan singer reveals her “dark side” with the release of her first album “Tú y Tu Lado Oscuro” (You and Your Dark Side).

BROOKLYN, NY, VENEZUELA, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With songs in Spanish and Portuguese, the album explores a diversity of sounds, genres and rhythms. It speaks in subtle ways about the self destruction caused by love without limits."...It is as if I’m observing myself from outside… the capacity of tolerating situations I never thought I was capable of tolerating… self-destruction through the unhealthy love for someone else… all peppered with ambiguity and suffering…”Honest writing and poetry is the foundation of this album that reflects the musical power that's inside this Venezuelan pop artist.Before her album this year, Pía released a song dedicated to Venezuelan migrants: “ Tonada del Caminante ” a simple and emotional record that could serve as a soundtrack for those in need of crossing borders- a fulfillment of hope while looking for a better future.About Pia:Unapologetic, sensitive and sincere, Pia Paez is an artist that explores feminine and romantic perspectives. She is committed to generating emotional connections through her voice and writing. Her music combines elements from Piano Pop, R&B, Latin Music and Electronic Beats.Her new album “ Tu y Tu Lado Oscuro ” is an emotional full length album that lets you see through the suffering of a woman in love in the middle of an ambiguous relation. Music and Lyrics by Pia. Coproduced with Aureliano Mendez. Recorded in Venezuela by Hector Martinez from Caserolooops. Mastered in Zampol Studios NY by Daniel Alba.



